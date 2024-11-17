Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $122.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

