Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $623.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

