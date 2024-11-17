Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 115,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $379.29 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.12 and its 200 day moving average is $323.90. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.