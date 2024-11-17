Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

