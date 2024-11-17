Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

