Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Centene Stock Down 2.1 %

Centene stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

