Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $151.05 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

