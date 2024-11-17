Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $141.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

