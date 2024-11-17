Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.71.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.19%.

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

