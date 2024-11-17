Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

