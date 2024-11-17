Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

NYSE:FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

