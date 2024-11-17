Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.