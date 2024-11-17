Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 306,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 230,222 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,353,000. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 173,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

