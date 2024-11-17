Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,270,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,794 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 632,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,351,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.