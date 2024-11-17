Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.