Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,439,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,417,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

