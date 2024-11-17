ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 5.0 %

ASML stock opened at $658.63 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $654.77 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $756.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

