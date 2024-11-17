Assetmark Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

