Assetmark Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 305.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after buying an additional 826,509 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after acquiring an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 96,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,943,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $335.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $255.58 and a 12-month high of $344.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

