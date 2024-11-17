Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,565 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.76 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

