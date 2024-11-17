Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.2 %

Schneider National stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.