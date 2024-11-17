Atria Investments Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $894,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $61.41.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.