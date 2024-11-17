Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 262.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after buying an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $587,544,000. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 686.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.43. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

