Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

