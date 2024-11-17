Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTRCF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Better Collective A/S has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.00.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
