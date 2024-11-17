BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

