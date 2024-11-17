BKV (NYSE:BKV) Price Target Raised to $25.00

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BKV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get BKV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Trading Down 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE BKV opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. BKV has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

In other BKV news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 6.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300 in the last quarter.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.