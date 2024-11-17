Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $52.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.