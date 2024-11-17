Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 91.93%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

