Brian E. Lane Sells 15,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $445.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.84. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $474.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

