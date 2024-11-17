Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $108.05

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.53.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $110.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.