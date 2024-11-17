Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE: CLDI) Announces Completion of $7.5 Million Public OfferingSAN DIEGO, November 15, 2024 – Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) successfully concluded a public offering, as detailed in the company’s recent

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Calidi Biotherapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles