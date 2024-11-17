Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 391,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carmell Stock Down 17.7 %

NASDAQ:CTCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Carmell has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

