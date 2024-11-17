Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

