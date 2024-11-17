Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $161.28 and last traded at $161.44. 2,107,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,646,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

