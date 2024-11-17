Chris Hulls Sells 556,569 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $22,830,460.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,079,589.92. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth $246,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

