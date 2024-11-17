Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

