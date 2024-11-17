Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $290.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.47.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,031. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.13 and a 200-day moving average of $248.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

