Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Corteva by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after buying an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 700.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,139,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 155.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,389,000 after buying an additional 1,031,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

CTVA opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

