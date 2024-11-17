Critical Analysis: FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) versus Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and FluoroPharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -79.39% -76.69% FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oruka Therapeutics and FluoroPharma Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.56%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and FluoroPharma Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.26) -3.84 FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

