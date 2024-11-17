CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $177,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CFB opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

