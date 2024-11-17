Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.28 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average is $202.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

