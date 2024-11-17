Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,914,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,385,369.36. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. This represents a 26.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,891 shares of company stock worth $45,266,113. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

