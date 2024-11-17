Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,972,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,401,000 after buying an additional 499,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after buying an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.84 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

