Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Post by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Post by 12.3% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Post by 40.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

