Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.4 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.