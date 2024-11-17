CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NYSE:CVS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

