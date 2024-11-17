Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 35,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

