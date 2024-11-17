DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $210.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

