Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
DGCB opened at $53.56 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Credit ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.