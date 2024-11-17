Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

DGCB opened at $53.56 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,427 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,735,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.